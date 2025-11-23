PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 146.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 54.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,032.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,258.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $21.62.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38,172.05 billion. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

