KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,103 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 20.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $21.45 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%.The company had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.