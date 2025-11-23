PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,489 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.250 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 441,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,940,901.68. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,228 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $42,955.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,826.86. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,482. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

