Ali John Mirshekari Sells 108,438 Shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 108,438 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $3,117,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,573.75. This represents a 76.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ali John Mirshekari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Ali John Mirshekari sold 33,933 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,002,041.49.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ali John Mirshekari sold 125,939 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $3,630,821.37.

Shares of ST stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The business had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

