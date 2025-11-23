Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,195,775 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.48% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $3,277,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 234,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 661,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $46.22 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.