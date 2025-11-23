RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,436,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of RTX worth $1,523,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $49,815,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 181,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $169.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

