Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.8929.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Brendan B. Springstubb purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,696.22. The trade was a 20.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,966,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,779,000 after purchasing an additional 45,299 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $72,326,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after buying an additional 2,205,659 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,854,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,921,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubicon Founders LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $49,204,000.

Evolent Health Trading Up 12.2%

EVH stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $462.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

