Cynosure Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.