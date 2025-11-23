Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 104,577,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,593,760.85. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 106.40%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

