Cynosure Group LLC Buys 855 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Saia by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,184,000 after purchasing an additional 336,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 35.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,705,000 after buying an additional 315,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Saia by 11.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,831,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,452,000 after acquiring an additional 288,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 59.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 480,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,900,000 after acquiring an additional 179,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,228,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,726.14. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $271.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.05. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $587.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Saia from $328.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.