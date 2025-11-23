Bunge Global SA $BG Shares Sold by Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,716,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CICC Research upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bunge Global from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.9%

Bunge Global stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

