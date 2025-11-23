Analyzing Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) and FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) and Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FMC and Moolec Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get FMC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 2 11 3 0 2.06 Moolec Science 0 0 0 0 0.00

FMC presently has a consensus target price of $28.08, suggesting a potential upside of 119.69%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than Moolec Science.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $3.61 billion 0.44 $341.10 million ($4.24) -3.01 Moolec Science $5.62 million 0.32 -$7.31 million ($2.20) -0.20

This table compares FMC and Moolec Science”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science. FMC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moolec Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FMC has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and Moolec Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 2.42% 9.36% 3.51% Moolec Science N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of FMC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FMC beats Moolec Science on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Moolec Science

(Get Free Report)

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.