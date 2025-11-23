Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.9091.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Up 2.3%

BEN stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3,869.2% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 177.1% in the second quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.