Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Rocky Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Shares of RCKY opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $224.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.76. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.92 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Tracie A. Winbigler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,991.10. This trade represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,942. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,224. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 24.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 557,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 109,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 686.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 74,668 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 69,313 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

