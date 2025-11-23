Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,728.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNZL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bunzl

Bunzl Trading Up 1.7%

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,126 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,072.90 and a one year high of GBX 3,622. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,346.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,358.16.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX 77.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Bunzl had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 213.3413462 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.