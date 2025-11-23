Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 77,528 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 529.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,528 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ADT were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in ADT by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 897,334 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ADT by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,727,193 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $209,439,000 after buying an additional 12,182,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

ADT Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.00.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

