Dunson Cheng Sells 10,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) Chairman Dunson Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 145,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,707.50. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.71 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on CATY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5,438.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

