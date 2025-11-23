The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 18.7% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 83.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $290.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.23 and a twelve month high of $292.50.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total transaction of $522,058.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,860,151.30. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,374,006 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.