Insider Selling: Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Director Sells $303,100.00 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $303,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 325,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,863,843.92. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 11,152 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $324,077.12.

On Thursday, November 6th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 100 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $2,900.00.

On Friday, September 26th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 7,915 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $225,577.50.

On Thursday, September 25th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 759 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $21,631.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,326 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $37,791.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 11,457 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $320,223.15.

On Friday, September 19th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 63 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,732.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,638 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $45,045.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 6,553 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $180,273.03.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 289 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $7,947.50.

NGS opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.59. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Natural Gas Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Natural Gas Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 105.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 116.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

