Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $414,928.20 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 24,846 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $414,928.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,107,894 shares in the company, valued at $18,501,829.80. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Friday, September 19th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Hayden Brown sold 42,344 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $808,346.96.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

Upwork Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 31.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Upwork from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPWK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Upwork by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,351,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,322,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,356 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $22,079,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Upwork by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after buying an additional 1,491,701 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 41.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,660,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after buying an additional 1,357,476 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.