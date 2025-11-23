Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells $286,072.40 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $286,072.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 126,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,658,998.56. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Brian Duffy sold 1,468 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total transaction of $223,811.28.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $146.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average is $181.71. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $326.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 24.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Atlassian by 431.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,527 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 108,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

