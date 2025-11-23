Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,814 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up approximately 0.1% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 29.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.