Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.79.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.46 and its 200-day moving average is $168.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

