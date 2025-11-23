Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citic Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.