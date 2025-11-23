Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Invests $15.98 Million in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,979,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,316.40. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AGCO Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

