Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 77,494 Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,100,000. Equifax comprises about 0.1% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Equifax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equifax by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,129,000 after buying an additional 2,009,987 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Equifax by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,446 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 790,919 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,318,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,235,000 after purchasing an additional 472,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,634.16. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total transaction of $4,942,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,040.40. This trade represents a 49.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 3.4%

Equifax stock opened at $213.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $281.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

