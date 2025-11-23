Eley Financial Management Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Eley Financial Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $718.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $756.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $693.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

