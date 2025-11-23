Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 82,375 General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,000. General Dynamics comprises 0.1% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in General Dynamics by 60.7% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Melius Research upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.10.

NYSE:GD opened at $340.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.24. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $360.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

