Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $707,550,000 after buying an additional 444,517 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,589,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $112,903,000 after buying an additional 359,538 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.