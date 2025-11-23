Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $23,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,895,000 after purchasing an additional 115,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,922,000 after buying an additional 1,436,876 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after buying an additional 893,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,268,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,013,000 after acquiring an additional 90,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $136.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $142.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

