Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $56.77 Million in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,830,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,768,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 1.51% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.