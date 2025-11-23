Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,379 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,687,000. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 164.5% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,319,000 after buying an additional 1,678,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.3%

TJX opened at $151.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The firm has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

