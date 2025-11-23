Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. HSBC set a $225.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $236.12 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $417.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

