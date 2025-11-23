SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,927 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $40,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $404,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 94,445 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

