Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,973 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,973 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,352 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $282.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.