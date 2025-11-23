iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $72,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $360.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $377.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

