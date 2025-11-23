Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 257.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $169,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $185.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.04.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

