Centric Wealth Management Takes $1.22 Million Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP $UNG

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.24% of United States Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5,325.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,636,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after buying an additional 1,606,622 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,447,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 123,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 94,485 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth $940,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 1.6%

United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $703.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of -0.12.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

