Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 9.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.25.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $216.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.Waste Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

