Centric Wealth Management Acquires 11,691 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,092,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,848,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,518,195,000 after purchasing an additional 599,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,665,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,556,000 after buying an additional 45,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,018,000 after buying an additional 290,653 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 213,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,472. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

