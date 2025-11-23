SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,467 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $77.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

