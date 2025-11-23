131,301 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY Bought by Covalis Capital LLP

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 18.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 3.7%

Mobileye Global stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.93 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

