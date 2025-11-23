Camden National Bank Acquires New Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $2,857,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.37.

In other Stryker news, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,200.72. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,618 shares of company stock valued at $185,577,237. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $368.35 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

