Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO Stock Holdings Reduced by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,151.80. This represents a 57.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 4.4%

BIO opened at $316.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.72 and a 200-day moving average of $272.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $373.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.04). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.50.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

