Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in International Paper by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 231,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46,633 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 5.8%

IP stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s payout ratio is -70.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

