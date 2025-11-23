1,359 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.55. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.