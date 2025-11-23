Enterprise Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 751 CME Group Inc. $CME

Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 7,676.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,068,000 after buying an additional 2,089,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $218,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,182,000 after acquiring an additional 808,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,176,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,695,313,000 after acquiring an additional 532,549 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $273.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.74 and a 200 day moving average of $272.70. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.62 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

