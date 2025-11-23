Covalis Capital LLP Takes $7.40 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 849,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 115,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,753,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ ON opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

