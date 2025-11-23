PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 4.8% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2%

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

