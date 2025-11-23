Covalis Capital LLP Takes Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,000. Covalis Capital LLP owned about 0.07% of Oklo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,906,000 after buying an additional 1,488,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oklo by 720.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 359,866 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,929,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oklo by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 284,623 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $8,658,589.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 75,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. This represents a 54.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 503,323 shares of company stock valued at $53,914,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

